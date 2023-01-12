Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

World number one Alcaraz to open his 2023 season in Argentina
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

World number one Alcaraz to open his 2023 season in Argentina

World number one Alcaraz to open his 2023 season in Argentina

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Mubadala World Tennis Championship - International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 18, 2022 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his 3rd Place Play-off match against Norway's Casper Ruud REUTERS/Satish Kumar

12 Jan 2023 01:58AM (Updated: 12 Jan 2023 01:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

World number one Carlos Alcaraz will begin his season on clay at next month's Argentina Open after being forced to pull out of the Australian Open with a right leg injury.

The 19-year-old Spaniard will be missing the season's opening Grand Slam event, which begins in Melbourne on Monday, due to a muscle problem in his right leg.

"I'm really looking forward to starting my season in Buenos Aires this year, playing in a historic tournament that has been won by great champions," the U.S. Open champion, who is the first teenager to top the ATP rankings, said in a statement.

"The truth is I was very keen to go to Argentina, to play there, so I hope to see you all soon."

Alcarez missed the ATP Finals and Davis Cup at the end of last season after tearing an abdominal muscle during the Paris Masters. Last month he said that he was back to almost full fitness but then suffered a setback by picking up the leg injury during pre-season training.

Alcaraz will join Diego Schwartzman, Cameron Norrie, Dominic Thiem and Lorenzo Musetti in the Argentina Open field.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.