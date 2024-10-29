World number one Sinner withdraws from Paris Masters

Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Paris Masters due to a virus, the world number one said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Six Kings Slam exhibition event to bag the $6 million title in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 20, has been replaced in the draw by Frenchman Arthur Cazaux.

"I'm very disappointed to tell you that I am not able to play here at this tournament. I came here very early to prepare and then I felt sick," Sinner said in a video message shared by the organizers.

"I have a virus at the moment, which will pass in the next two or three days. Body-wise, I am not ready to compete.

"I am very sorry for that. I will see you guys (in Paris) next year. Hopefully, it will be a great year. And this year – without me. Hopefully, I'll see you next year."

Last week, the 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic also withdrew from the Paris Masters, the final 1000-event of the year.

The Paris indoor tournament runs from Oct. 28-Nov. 3.