World number three Pegula flies under the radar on Paris subway

PARIS : American Jessica Pegula is usually more at home on private jets as she tours the world playing professional tennis but the French Open third seed took a fancy to public transportation in Paris this week and managed to fly under everyone's radar.

The 31-year-old Pegula, who is through to the third round in Paris, took a quick break from playing duties to take a ride on the French capital's Metro.

"Nobody recognised me," she told a press conference. "Nobody recognised me at all. Nobody cared in that sense."

Pegula, whose parents are billionaires, gave the French subway the thumbs up.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"It was definitely very nice, very clean," she said. "A lot more relaxed than when I took the subway in New York. That's, like, an experience. A lot of entertainment," she said.

"It was a good experience. I want to see if I can maybe take some players or something and do a couple of those in the future and just see what happens, get everybody taking the Metro."

The world number three used the New York subway during last year's U.S. Open to cut down on travel time in the congested city.