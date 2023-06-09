Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

World number two Ginting storms into Singapore Badminton Open semis
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

World number two Ginting storms into Singapore Badminton Open semis

World number two Ginting storms into Singapore Badminton Open semis
Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri)
09 Jun 2023 11:25PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

World number two Anthony Ginting stayed on form by defeating China's Li Shi Feng in the men's singles quarter-final to advance into the semi-finals of the Singapore Badminton Open on Friday (Jun 9).

Ginting showed his intent to defend his men's singles title stoutly when he quickly won the first game, 21-13 in 18 minutes with his speed and powerful smashes.

Li, the reigning All England Open champion, then stopped the 26-year-old in his tracks momentarily when he won the second game 21-16.

Ginting, however, proved too strong for the Chinese as he clinched the decider 21-12.

"I feel I've improved a lot as a player since winning the Singapore Open title last year. Despite losing the second game, I was still feeling confident and pleased I'm through to the semi-finals," said Ginting.

The Indonesian will go head-to-head with world number three Kunlavut Vitidsarn for the sixth time after the Thai outclassed France's Christo Popov in straight games 21-13, 21-17 in a contest that lasted 40 minutes.

"I'm so happy I managed to win the match in two straight games instead of three today. It has been tiring and I'm pleased I managed to control the draught which was key to my victory today," said Kunlavut.

In an all-Japanese battle between Akane Yamaguchi and Aya Ohori in the women's singles quarter-finals, Akane lived up to her billing as the world number one with a 21-18, 19-21, 21-16 win over her compatriot.

Akane will next take on China's Chen Yu Fei, who overcame Thailand's Supanida Katethong 17-21, 21-19, 21-17. South Korea's An Se-young, the world number two, also progressed after ousting China's Wang Zhi Yi in straight games 21-18, 21-18.

Source: AFP/fh

Related Topics

badminton

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.