Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

World Rugby considers changes to the game to reduce stoppages: BBC
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

World Rugby considers changes to the game to reduce stoppages: BBC

29 Nov 2022 02:23AM (Updated: 29 Nov 2022 02:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

World Rugby is considering introducing a countdown timer on scrums, line-outs and kicks at goal to increase the speed of the game, the BBC reported on Monday.

The idea of broadcasting interactions between the referee and television match official was also discussed.

Rugby’s major stakeholders came together last week to determine priorities for ensuring the sport was relevant, accessible and attractive for the next decade.

"As a sport, a movement and a family, we must always challenge ourselves to be better," World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said after the meeting.

"That means taking time to consider what fans and players want the future of our sport to be, a future where more people want to play and support the game, where injury risk is reducing and where all involved in the game have their say."

The proposals will be considered by World Rugby over the coming week before developing concrete proposals.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.