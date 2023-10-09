World Rugby introduce smart mouthguard technology to tackle head injuries

World Rugby have introduced smart mouthguard technology as part of the Head Injury Assessment (HIA), they announced on Monday, which will make it's debut in the WXV women's competition in October.

The new technology will provide in-game alerts to pitch-side doctors, and will show if a player has experienced a high level of acceleration which could lead to injury.

"The advances in smart mouthguard technology mean elite players will be better cared for than ever before," World Rugby Chief Medical Officer Dr Eanna Falvey said.

The new technology will be used at the women's WXV tournament, which begins on Oct. 13, before it is integrated into the HIA from January 2024.

The use of mouthguards is recommended at all levels of the game and elite rugby players will now be required to wear smart mouthguards in training as well as matches.

"We have always said that World Rugby never stands still on player welfare," World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said.

"This latest phase of welfare-related announcements reinforces the fact that as technology and science-based evidence progresses, we progress alongside it."

($1 = 0.9499 euros)