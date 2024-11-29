World tennis No.2 Swiatek accepts one-month doping suspension

PARIS: World number two Iga Swiatek has accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Thursday (Nov 28).

Swiatek, 23, tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine (TMZ) in an out-of-competition sample in August 2024 when the Polish player was ranked number one in the world.

The ITIA, however, accepted that it was caused by "the contamination of a regulated non-prescription medication (melatonin), manufactured and sold in Poland that the player had been taking for jet lag and sleep issues".

"The violation was therefore not intentional... the player's level of fault was considered to be at the lowest end of the range for 'No Significant Fault or Negligence'," the ITIA said.

Reigning French Open champion Swiatek, who has five Grand Slam singles titles, four at Roland Garros and the 2022 US Open, accepted the suspension.

"I'm finally allowed... so I instantly want to share with you something that became the worst experience of my life," an emotional Swiatek said in a post on social media.

"In the last two-and-a-half months I was subject to strict ITIA proceedings, which confirmed my innocence.

"The only positive doping test in my career, showing unbelievably low level of a banned substance I've never heard about before, put everything I've worked so hard for my entire life into question.