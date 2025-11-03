Logo
World's oldest living gold medallist Charles Coste dies at 101
World's oldest living gold medallist Charles Coste dies at 101

Charles Cost, who will turn 100 years old on Thursday, Olympic champion in Men's Team Pursuit in track cycling at the 1948 London Games and oldest living French Olympic champion, poses with a cyclist figurine during an interview at his apartment, in Bois-Colombes, near Paris, France, February 5, 2024. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

03 Nov 2025 03:43AM (Updated: 03 Nov 2025 09:53AM)
French cyclist Charles Coste, who had been the world’s oldest living Olympic gold medallist, has died aged 101, French media reported on Sunday.

Coste, who won Olympic gold in track cycling’s team pursuit alongside Pierre Adam, Serge Blusson, and Fernand Decanali, passed away on Thursday.

He had been the world’s oldest living Olympic gold medallist following the death of Hungarian artistic gymnast Agnes Keleti at the age of 103 on 2 January 2025.

Coste was one of the torchbearers during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

His record also includes the 1949 Grand Prix des Nations, a 140-km time trial in which he beat Italian Fausto Coppi, a Tour de France and Giro d'Italia champion.

Source: Reuters
