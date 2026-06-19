Worst set-piece defending of my tenure, says Croatia boss after England loss

June 18 : Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said his side's defending of set-pieces in their 4-2 World Cup Group L opening loss to England was the worst since he has taken charge, despite all the pre-match preparation done to combat the threat.

England's Harry Kane scored twice in Wednesday's first half. The opening goal came from a penalty after Luka Modric fouled Noni Madueke when trying to clear a corner, and Kane was left unmarked at another corner to net his second.

"We knew everything that was going to happen, we worked on it," Dalic told reporters on Thursday.

"I don't remember us ever having so many tall players, but never in my tenure have we defended set pieces this poorly. In the first half they didn't create much from open play, apart from a few situations from Madueke.

"Everything came from set pieces. Out of eight corners they had six clear chances, despite the videos and pointing out their corners and set pieces."

Croatia responded positively to both Kane goals and went in level at the break, but their hard work was undone when Jude Bellingham put England back in front two minutes into the second half.

"That third goal killed us," Dalic said.

"After that we couldn't manage anything. We even tried changing the system, but it's hard to keep coming back so many times. We lost to a faster, more aggressive and better opponent."

Dalic, in charge since 2017, usually deploys a four-man defence, but opted to change to three at the back against England, which he had tested in recent friendlies. That decision, he said, was not the reason for their loss.

"Against an opponent of this quality, you can't expect a good result when you gift them three goals," Dalic said.

"The first goal came from nothing, the second the same. The problem isn't the system. You have to defend your goal with your life.

"These were the worst-executed set pieces since I've been the coach. I put together a team with tall players, but it was as if they weren't even there."

Croatia face Panama in Toronto on Tuesday.