Wounded Man City out to bounce back against injury-hit Arsenal

Arsenal's title credentials will face the sternest possible test on Sunday when they host Premier League champions Manchester City who are still smarting after their unbeaten run came to an end last weekend.

After losing to Newcastle United in the League Cup, City were upset by Wolverhampton Wanderers as manager Pep Guardiola saw their league lead cut down to one point.

But a 3-1 Champions League win at RB Leipzig saw City snap their losing run, with Guardiola saying his squad has the mentality to bounce back and warning that his team "will not be an easy opponent to beat" in the title race.

"Both games (against Newcastle and Wolves) was maybe not the best performance but it was not easy when 10 players defend in the box," Guardiola said.

"But despite that, if you think I'm going to doubt the players or doubt what we're going to do this season... then you are wrong.

"I rely on these guys unconditionally, winning or not winning, because I know the training sessions, the mentality that they have and they prove it. And now we are going to Arsenal to do our game."

Arsenal are a point behind City in third and are one of two unbeaten clubs left in the league - along with second-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Mikel Arteta's side were beaten to the title last season by five points after losing both their league fixtures to City and they could potentially be without their two key forwards for Sunday's match.

Both Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, who combined for 29 goals and 16 assists in the league last season, are injury doubts for the clash.

SAKA CONCERN

While Martinelli has missed Arsenal's last five games, the bigger concern is top scorer Saka who limped off in the 2-1 Champions League loss at Lens with a muscular issue, and their absence could give Arsenal a lack of directness on the flanks.

Saka has played every league game since May 2021, a run of nearly 90 straight games. Arteta has faced criticism for not giving the 22-year-old a rest, but the Spaniard said he had no regrets playing him at Lens.

England manager Gareth Southgate also said he was assessing Saka after he called him up for games against Australia and Italy.

City's biggest concern is in midfield where they are missing Rodrigo due to suspension while Kevin De Bruyne is still sidelined with an injury, but 23-year-old Julian Alvarez has stepped up to become their primary creator.

The Argentine World Cup winner has played every game this season and proved to be the perfect foil for league top scorer Erling Haaland while also chipping in with three goals.

In Saturday's early kickoff, Luton Town will look to ride the high of their first Premier League win last weekend to climb out of the relegation zone but getting three points against Ange Postecoglou's soaring Spurs will be no mean feat.

Manchester United will look to put their worst start to a Premier League season behind them when they take on Brentford at Old Trafford, where Erik ten Hag's side have lost three of their last four games in all competitions.

Brighton & Hove Albion return to league action after a humbling 6-1 loss at Aston Villa and they face Liverpool, who are smarting after they suffered a 2-1 defeat away at Spurs where they had two players sent off and had a legitimate goal ruled out following a calamitous VAR mixup.