Wrexham announce record turnover as Hollywood influence grows

Wrexham reported record financial results for their first year back in the English Football League (EFL) in the latest chapter of the club's success story with co-owners and Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Wrexham's annual report released on Monday for 2023-24 showed revenue of 26.7 million pounds ($34.5 million), growth of 155 per cent on the previous year.

The report showed the level of global interest in the north Wales club, with the geographical split of turnover seeing 52.1 per cent generated from outside the UK, primarily North America, up from 24.6 per cent in 2023. This was partly due to the success of the "Welcome to Wrexham" TV documentary.

Wrexham are now second in the League One standings, on course for promotion to the second-tier Championship, a level they last reached in 1982. It would be the third consecutive season of promotion for the club who dropped out of the EFL in 2008.

Of the 26.7 million pounds turnover for 2023-24, commercial revenue increased to nearly 13.2 million, a massive increase on 1.9 million a year earlier. Match-day revenue was up to around 5 million pounds from 3.1 in 2023.

Wrexham's women's team reached the FAW Cup Final and made the Championship phase of the League as the players became semi-professional for the first time.

($1 = 0.7749 pounds)