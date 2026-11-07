Wrexham CEO Williamson departs, Harvey named acting chief executive

Nov 6 : Wrexham chief executive Michael Williamson has left the Championship club after two years in the role, with director Shaun Harvey appointed acting CEO, the Welsh side said on Friday.

• "We thank Michael Williamson for his two years at Wrexham and for his work taking the club from League One to the Championship," co-chairmen Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds said in a joint statement

• American Williamson joined Wrexham in the summer of 2024

• Before moving to Wrexham, Williamson held senior positions at Inter Milan and in Major League Soccer. He was named Football Industry Leader of the Year in 2025

• Harvey, who has extensive experience in English football administration and has served on Wrexham's board, will assume the CEO's duties

• Wrexham narrowly missed out on the Championship playoffs last season and have made an inconsistent start to the new campaign. They are currently 16th in the table