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Wrexham CEO Williamson departs, Harvey named acting chief executive
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Wrexham CEO Williamson departs, Harvey named acting chief executive

Wrexham CEO Williamson departs, Harvey named acting chief executive

Jul 24, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Wrexham CEO Michael Williamson walks out to the field before the match against Chelsea at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

07 Nov 2026 12:44AM
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Nov 6 : Wrexham chief executive Michael Williamson has left the Championship club after two years in the role, with director Shaun Harvey appointed acting CEO, the Welsh side said on Friday.

• "We thank Michael Williamson for his two years at Wrexham and for his work taking the club from League One to the Championship," co-chairmen Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds said in a joint statement

• American Williamson joined Wrexham in the summer of 2024

• Before moving to Wrexham, Williamson held senior positions at Inter Milan and in Major League Soccer. He was named Football Industry Leader of the Year in 2025

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• Harvey, who has extensive experience in English football administration and has served on Wrexham's board, will assume the CEO's duties

• Wrexham narrowly missed out on the Championship playoffs last season and have made an inconsistent start to the new campaign. They are currently 16th in the table

Source: Reuters
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