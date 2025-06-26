Wrexham to face Southampton in their first second-tier game for 43 years

Wrexham's quest to reach the Premier League next year will begin with an away trip to Southampton on August 9 after the English Football League fixtures were released on Thursday.

The North Wales club, co-owned by Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and fellow Hollywood A-lister American Rob McElhenney, will play their first English second-tier game for 43 years.

Reynolds said it had felt like an "impossible dream" to get the club to the Premier League, but after three successive promotions they are now just one league away.

Wrexham's popularity has sky-rocketed on both sides of the Atlantic due to the North American owners and the smash hit "Welcome to Wrexham" documentary.

Their first home match will be against West Bromwich Albion.