Sport

Wrexham goalkeeper Foster signs one-year contract extension
Wrexham goalkeeper Foster signs one-year contract extension

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - National League - Wrexham v Notts County - Racecourse Ground, Wrexham, Britain - April 10, 2023 Wrexham's Ben Foster Action Images/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

09 Jun 2023 10:29PM
Ben Foster has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at Wrexham until summer 2024, the fourth-tier club said on Friday after the ex-England goalkeeper played a key role in helping them return to the English Football League.

The 40-year-old came out of retirement to sign a short-term deal with Wrexham in March, before saving a stoppage-time penalty against Notts County the following month to put Wrexham within touching distance of automatic promotion from the National League.

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, eventually finished first in the fifth tier, four points ahead of Notts County.

"At the end of last season it was obvious that I enjoyed being at the club, I loved being part of the team and everything that Wrexham stands for," said Foster, who had a loan spell at Wrexham in 2005 shortly before signing for Manchester United.

"I'd decided before the end of last season I wanted to do it, because it feels like home. I've never joined a football club and felt at ease so quickly."

Source: Reuters

