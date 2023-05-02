Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Wrexham to play LA Galaxy II in July friendly
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Wrexham to play LA Galaxy II in July friendly

Wrexham to play LA Galaxy II in July friendly

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - National League Elimination Play-Off - Wrexham v Eastleigh - Racecourse Ground, Wrexham, Britain - May 2, 2019 Wrexham flag Action Images/Carl Recine/File Photo

02 May 2023 03:45AM (Updated: 02 May 2023 04:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Newly promoted Wrexham are taking a trip to tinseltown in July, building on their American fanbase with a friendly fixture against Major League Soccer (MLS) reserve team LA Galaxy II.

The Welsh club acquired by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in November 2020 got the Hollywood finish they craved last month as they returned to the English Football League as fifth-tier champions with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood.

Wrexham have attracted plenty of attention in the famously soccer-ambivalent United States thanks to their A-list owners' star power and their popular docu-series "Welcome to Wrexham."

"We've enjoyed meeting supporters who have travelled over from America to visit us this season, and it will be a fantastic occasion to play against American opposition in front of more of these new fans," manager Phil Parkinson said in a statement referring to the July 22 match.

Two other US fixtures had already been confirmed, with Wrexham set to take on Chelsea in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Manchester United in San Diego, California, on Jul 19 and 25, respectively.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.