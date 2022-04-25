Logo
WSL leaders Chelsea down Spurs, Manchester City crush Leicester
Tottenham Hotspur's Eveliina Summanen in action with Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs)
Manchester City's Laura Coombs in action with Leicester City's Freya Gregory. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/John Clifton)
Tottenham Hotspur's Kyah Simon in action with Chelsea's Jessica Carter. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs)
Manchester City's Ellen White in action with Leicester City's Molly Pike. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/John Clifton)
25 Apr 2022 12:02AM (Updated: 25 Apr 2022 01:51AM)
LONDON: Women's Super League (WSL) leaders Chelsea came from behind to earn a vital 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday while Manchester City cruised to a 4-0 victory over second-from-bottom Leicester City.

Chelsea, who had a one-point lead over second-placed Arsenal coming into the game, went behind early through a Sophie Ingle own goal in the 15th minute before Guro Reiten levelled with a left-footed finish from a tight angle 12 minutes later.

Chelsea keeper Ann-Katrin Berger was sent off before the break for a challenge on Rachel Williams but the champions managed to grab a second goal when Sam Kerr turned in a Jonna Andersson cross in the 71st minute, and Jessie Fleming added a late third.

First-half goals from Caroline Weir, Lauren Hemp and Julie Blakstad gave City a commanding home win against Leicester, with Alex Greenwood adding a fourth from the spot to compete the rout.

City are third in the standings on 38 points, five adrift of Arsenal, who travel to Everton later on Sunday. Aston Villa host Manchester United in the other late kick-off.

Earlier, Emma Snerle and Yui Hasegawa were on target as West Ham United secured a 2-1 win over Reading, who netted a late consolation through Faye Bryson. West Ham are sixth with 27 points, three ahead of eighth-placed Reading.

Source: Reuters/ec

