Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

WSL side Everton sack manager Vasseur after just 10 games
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

WSL side Everton sack manager Vasseur after just 10 games

WSL side Everton sack manager Vasseur after just 10 games

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's League Cup - Group B - Everton v Manchester United - Walton Hall Park, Liverpool, Britain - December 15, 2021 Everton manager Jean-Luc Vasseur after the match Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington

02 Feb 2022 03:17PM (Updated: 02 Feb 2022 03:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Everton have dismissed manager Jean-Luc Vasseur after just 10 games at the helm following a poor run of results, the Women's Super League (WSL) club announced on Wednesday.

Vasseur, a decorated coach who led French side Lyon to the Women's Champions League and the league title in 2019-20, took charge at Everton at the end of October but failed to make an impression, overseeing just one league victory.

Everton are third from bottom in the 12-team WSL with 11 points from as many games.

"Everton can confirm that Jean-Luc Vasseur has left his role as manager of the club's women's team. Assistant coaches Frederic Piquionne and Franck Plaine have also left," the club said in a statement.

Chris Roberts and Claire Ditchburn will take charge of the team on an interim basis. Everton next host sixth-placed Reading in the league on Sunday.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us