WTA chairman Simon to retire in December

Women's Tennis Association (WTA) chairman Steve Simon will step down from his role in December after 10 years with the organisation, the governing body of women's tennis said on Thursday.

Simon joined the WTA in 2015 as chief executive and was replaced in that role by Portia Archer in July.

"Since day one, I have worked to deliver positive change and growth for women's tennis... and to promote dialogue and collaboration between players, tournaments and partners across the game," Simon said in a WTA statement.

"I am proud of what we have accomplished and look forward to watching the continued rise of women's tennis in years to come."

Simon had come under fire from players over the decision to hold the 2023 WTA Finals outdoors in the Mexican resort of Cancun. They were later moved to Saudi Arabia in another decision that was widely criticised.