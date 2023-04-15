WTA return shows China key to women's tennis on and off court

SHANGHAI: The WTA's decision this week to return to China, despite unresolved questions around the safety of player Peng Shuai, betrays the financial and strategic importance of the country to the tennis organisation, analysts and former players say.

Peng, a former doubles world number one, has not been seen outside China since 2021, when she made - and then withdrew - accusations of sexual assault against a high-ranking official.

The WTA had previously said they would not return to China without a formal investigation into the allegations and an opportunity to meet privately with Peng.

But on Thursday it backed down, saying it had concluded "we will never fully secure those goals, and it will be our players and tournaments who ultimately will be paying an extraordinary price for their sacrifices".

The move was widely seen as a capitulation, and some questioned whether the boycott had ever been sincere.

Most major sports events in China were cancelled anyway over the last few years because of Beijing's strict zero-COVID policy.

The WTA's Chinese-language press release announcing the return was just a few lines long, and did not mention Peng at all - in contrast to a lengthy English one that detailed the saga.