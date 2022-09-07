Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

WTA Finals to be held in Fort Worth this year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

WTA Finals to be held in Fort Worth this year

07 Sep 2022 12:33AM (Updated: 07 Sep 2022 12:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The 2022 edition of the WTA Finals will be held in Fort Worth, Texas from Oct 31-Nov 7 under a one-year agreement, the women's tennis body announced on Tuesday as the season-ending tournament returns to the United States after 17 years.

Last year's tournament was held in Guadalajara, Mexico instead of Shenzhen, China after the WTA removed the Asian swing of tournaments from its calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament was set to return to Shenzhen from 2022 until 2030 but the WTA then suspended tournaments in China due to concerns over the treatment of former doubles world number one Peng Shuai.

"The Dickies Arena and the city of Fort Worth has a proven track record of hosting world class sporting and entertainment events," said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO.

"We are excited to bring the WTA's showpiece tournament back to the United States for the first time since 2005."

The tournament was held in Los Angeles from 2002-2005 and has since been held in several cities such as Madrid, Doha, Istanbul and Singapore.

China has not hosted a single tournament this year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.