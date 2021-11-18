Logo
Muguruza defeats Kontaveit for first WTA Finals title
Spain's Garbine Muguruza celebrates winning the WTA Tour Finals on Nov 17, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Henry Romero)
Tennis - WTA Tour Finals - Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico - November 17, 2021 Spain's Garbine Muguruza celebrates winning the WTA Tour Finals. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Spain's Garbine Muguruza celebrates winning the WTA Tour Finals. (Photo: Reuters/Henry Romero)
Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action during her final match against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit. (Photo: Reuters/Henry Romero)
Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in action during her final match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza. (Photo: Reuters/Henry Romero)
18 Nov 2021 11:39AM (Updated: 18 Nov 2021 11:54AM)
Spain's Garbine Muguruza claimed her first WTA Finals title on Wednesday (Nov 17), defeating Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-5 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

After trading breaks early in the match, the sixth seed chipped away at Kontaveit's defences to convert on break point in the seventh game, as the Estonian put up four double faults throughout the first set, got roughly half of her first serves in and struggled with errors.

Kontaveit regained her composure in the second set, converting on break point in the seventh game, but could not retain the momentum as the two-time Grand Slam winner refused to give in, firing off a mighty forehand winner in the 10th game to level the score and keep the set going.

Muguruza again broke Kontaveit's serve to clinch the affair, crumpling to the court with her hands over her face before greeting her opponent for a hug at the net.

It was Muguruza's fourth appearance at the season-ending finals and her first in the championship match. Her win gave Spain its first-ever WTA Finals title.

Source: Reuters/zl

