WTA roundup: 19-year-old reaches Hamburg semis in tour debut

German 19-year-old Noma Noha Akugue rallied for a 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 win over Italy's Martina Trevisan to continue a storybook run to the semifinals in her WTA debut at the Hamburg European Open on Thursday in Germany.

Noha Akugue had leads of 3-1 and 4-3 before Trevisan fought back to win two games and take a 5-4 lead. Noha Akugue then broke Trevisan's serve in the 10th game of the set and wouldn't lose a game the rest of the way, finishing the job in two hours and 42 minutes.

In the semifinals, Noha Akugue will face Russia's Diana Shnaider, who upset third-seeded Bernarda Pera 6-1, 2-6, 6-4. Shnaider - also 19 years old - saved seven of 10 break points.

The other semifinal match will pit Dutch seventh seed Arantxa Rus against Australian Daria Saville. Rus swept past Germany's Eva Lys 6-2, 6-2, while Saville took down Jule Niemeier 6-3, 6-2.

BNP Paribas Warsaw Open

Polish No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek cruised into the quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Claire Liu in the second round in Poland.

Swiatek saved five of six break points and won 28 of her 38 first-service points (73.7 per cent) to beat Liu. In the next round Swiatek will meet eighth seed Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic, who beat Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova 6-3, 6-3.

Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia upset Czech second seed Karolina Muchova 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in three hours and one minute. Sramkova overcame nine double faults by winning eight of her 12 break-point opportunities and saved eight of 16 break points she faced.

Laura Siegemund of Germany knocked off fourth seed Lin Zhu of China 6-4, 6-4. Great Britain's Heather Watson and Italy's Lucrezia Stefanini also advanced.

Ladies Open Lausanne

France's Clara Burel saved eight of 10 break points and broke her opponent's serve six times to upset fifth-seeded American Emma Navarro 6-3, 6-2 and reach the quarterfinals in Switzerland.

Third-seeded Ana Bogdan of Romania and seventh-seeded Alize Cornet of France managed to advance, each needing three sets to do so. Bogdan got past Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic 6-0, 5-7, 6-3, and Cornet took down Switzerland's Jil Teichmann 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.

No. 9 seed Diane Parry of France beat Montenegro's Danka Kovinic 6-4, 7-5, and Slovenian Tamara Zidansek defeated Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3, 7-5.

