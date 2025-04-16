WTA roundup: Camilla Rosatello upends Alycia Parks in Rouen

Camilla Rosatello, ranked No. 288 in the world, pulled off an opening-round upset of sixth-seeded American Alycia Parks 6-2, 6-3 at the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole on Tuesday in Rouen, France.

Rosatello saved all eight of her break points and converted four of her five chances to break Parks, while also winning 76.5 per cent (26 of 34) of her first-serve points for her third career Top 100 win.

Varvara Gracheva of France also notched an upset, taking down No. 8 seed Sonay Kartal of Great Britain 6-3, 6-2. No. 3 seed Olga Danilovic dropped the first set against fellow Serbian Aleksandra Krunic, but bounced back to win 5-7, 6-0, 6-3.

Also advancing were Lois Boisson and Jessika Ponchet of France, Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic, Romania's Jaqueline Cristian and Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

No. 5 seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy breezed to a 6-2, 6-1 victory over German Eva Lys in the first round in Stuttgart, Germany.

With new coach Marc Lopez looking on, Paolini broke Lys three times in each set and won 72.4 per cent (21 of 29) of her first-serve points in the 64-minute match.

No. 7 seed Emma Navarro swept past Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 6-0. Navarro saved all three break points she faced and won the final nine games of the match.

Qualifier Jana Fett, ranked No. 153, upset the world's No. 20 player, fellow Croatian Donna Vekic, 7-6 (2), 6-4, while Jule Niemeier outlasted Laura Siegemund 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a matchup of Germans. Ekaterina Alexandrova defeated fellow Russian Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-3. Latvian Jelena Ostapenko led 6-3, 3-0 when Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska retired from the match.

