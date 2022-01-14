Logo
WTA roundup: Coco Gauff leads US contingent into Adelaide semifinals
FILE PHOTO: Oct 9, 2021; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Coco Gauff hits a shot during her second round match against Caroline Garcia (FRA) during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

14 Jan 2022 03:04AM (Updated: 14 Jan 2022 02:59AM)
The semifinals of the Adelaide International 2 will have an American flair, with three U.S. women advancing Thursday in Adelaide, Australia.

Third-seeded Coco Gauff defeated Ana Konjuh of Croatia 6-3, 6-4 to move into a semifinal match against Madison Keys. Keys struck 12 aces en route to her upset victory over Liudmilla Samsonova of Russia, the No. 8 seed, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Alison Riske and Madison Brengle were tied at 3 in the first set when Brengle retired with a calf injury. That sent Riske into the semifinals against Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia, the fourth seed. Zidansek ousted another American, Lauren Davis, in a tight 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7) quarterfinal match to advance.

Sydney Tennis Classic

Daria Kasatkina of Russia upset No. 2 seed Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain 6-4, 6-4 in Sydney to reach the semifinal.

It will be the second straight semifinal for Kasatkina, who advanced to the final four last week at the Melbourne Summer Set but lost to American Amanda Anisimova. By beating Muguruza, who is ranked No. 3 in the world, Kasatkina captured her first won over a Top 5 player since she defeated Caroline Wozniacki in the French Open in 2018.

In the semifinals, Kasatkina will meet No. 5 seed Paula Badosa of Spain, who defeated Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3 in two hours, 35 minutes. It was her third straight victory against Bencic.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

