Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

WTA roundup: Coco Gauff outlasts Bianca Andreescu in San Diego
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

WTA roundup: Coco Gauff outlasts Bianca Andreescu in San Diego

WTA roundup: Coco Gauff outlasts Bianca Andreescu in San Diego

Oct 13, 2022; San Diego, California, US; Coco Gauff of the United States (left) greets Bianca Andreescu of Canada (right) after their match during the San Diego Open at Barnes Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

14 Oct 2022 12:39PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2022 12:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Sixth-seeded Coco Gauff needed 2 1/2 hours to defeat Canada's Bianca Andreescu on Thursday and advance to the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open.

Gauff overcame six double faults to defeat Andreescu 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Gauff will face No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek, the Polish player who also needed three sets to dispatch China's Qinwen Zheng 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

Madison Keys upended No. 8 Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-4, 6-3; third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka rallied to defeat Sloane Stephens 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 in 2:01; and No. 2 seed Paula Badosa of Spain topped American Louisa Chirico 6-0, 6-3.

Transylvania Open

Second-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine defeated Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals at Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

No. 4 Anastasia Potapova of Russia defeated Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland 6-2, 6-3. No. 7 Xiyu Wang also advanced, needing three hours and 26 minutes to defeat Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-1, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (6).

Anna Blinkova and Nuria Parrizas Diaz also advanced.

--Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.