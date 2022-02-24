WTA roundup: Coco Gauff scores upset of Paula Badosa at Doha

Coco Gauff smacked 26 winners while rolling to a 6-2, 6-3 upset of third-seeded Spaniard Paula Badosa on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open at Doha, Qatar.

The 14th-seeded Gauff thoroughly outplayed Badosa (12 winners) in the third-round match. She will next face sixth-seeded Greek Maria Sakkari, who was a 6-4, 7-5 winner over ninth-seeded Jessica Pegula.

Also scoring an upset was 15th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia - she was a 6-3, 6-2 winner over second-seeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova. Ostapenko, who had 25 winners, will next face fifth-seeded Spaniard Garbine Muguruza, who posted a 6-0, 6-2 win over Madison Brengle.

In other matches, top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus beat Swiss Jil Teichmann 6-2, 6-1; fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia defeated 16th-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-3, 0-6, 6-2; No. 7 Iga Swiatek of Poland notched a 6-3, 6-0 triumph over Russia's Daria Kasatkina, and No. 8 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia outlasted Czech Tereza Martincova 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Abierto Akron Zapopan

Russia's Anna Kalinskaya emerged victorious in a double-fault-filled match, beating China's Xinyu Wang 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 in the second round at Guadalajara, Mexico.

Kalinskaya served nine double faults and just one ace. Wang had eight aces and 11 double faults. Neither had put more than 52 percent of her first serves in play, and neither player managed to win half of her second-serve points.

In other second-round matches, the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova defeated Italy's Lucia Bronzetti 7-6 (2), 6-2, and China's Qiang Wang got past France's Harmony Tan 6-4, 6-2. Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova beat Russia's Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 7-6 (5).

-Field Level Media