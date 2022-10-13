Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters

WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 29, 2022 Croatia's Donna Vekic in action during her first round match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. REUTERS/Paul Childs
WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 30, 2022 Danielle Collins of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Japan's Naomi Osaka REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
13 Oct 2022 11:15AM (Updated: 13 Oct 2022 11:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Croatia's Donna Vekic and the United States' Danielle Collins became the first two players to reach the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open by winning their second-round matches on Wednesday.

Vekic crushed the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-2, and Collins ousted Italy's Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-4.

While Vekic won 70 per cent of her first-serve points, Pliskova wound up at 48 per cent in that category. Collins finished with a 4-0 edge in aces and with seven service breaks to Trevisan's four.

One more second-round match was scheduled for Wednesday night, with fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula due to face Coco Vandeweghe in an all-American matchup.

The day's other match was the completion of a first-round encounter that was suspended due to rain Tuesday night. Sixth-seeded Coco Gauff completed a 6-3, 6-3 victory over qualifier Robin Montgomery in an all-U.S. showdown.

Transylvania Open

Eighth-seeded Anna Bondar of Hungary beat Great Britain's Harriet Dart 7-6 (3), 6-4 in second-round play, earning a quarterfinal berth at Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Bondar jumped ahead 4-0 in the first-set tiebreaker, lost the next three points, the won the last three. Bondar scored the only service break of the second set to go up 2-1, then served out the match, though she had to save four break points in the final game to hold on.

Italy's Jasmine Paolini defeated Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 6-1 while Germany's Jule Niemeier topped Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova in second-round action. In the final two first-round matches, China's Xinyu Wang upset fifth-seeded Magda Linette of Poland 6-2, 6-4, and Hungary's Dalma Galfi rallied past ninth-seeded Lucia Bronzetti of Italy 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

--Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.