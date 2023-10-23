Logo
WTA roundup: Elise Mertens upends top seed to win in Tunisia
23 Oct 2023 07:01AM
Second-seeded Elise Mertens capped a dominant run at the Jasmin Open Monastir on Sunday, defeating top seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy 6-3, 6-0 to win the title in Tunisia.

Mertens, of Belgium, didn't drop a set all week on her way to her eighth career singles title. She lost more than three games in a set only once during her quest for the trophy.

The dominance continued Sunday as Mertens won 63 per cent of the total points (57 of 91), converted six of 11 break points and won 74 per cent of the points on her first serve, compared to 40 per cent for Paolini, during the 70-minute match.

Jiangxi Open

Katerina Siniakova overcame three match points, seven double faults and a first-set thumping to defeat third-seeded Marie Bouzkova to win the all-Czech final 1-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) in Nanchang, China.

The match between the countrywomen lasted three hours, 33 minutes, making it the longest WTA final in 2023. The second set alone was one hour, 40 minutes.

After Siniakova fought off one championship point in the second set to even the match, she found herself down again in the third, trailing 5-3 and staring at two more match points. She won that game, then the next two, to serve for the title at 6-5. Bouzkova broke serve to set up the tiebreak.

Transylvania Open

Tamara Korpatsch of Germany won her first career WTA title, defeating home-country favorite 6-3, 6-4 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

It was the first tour final for the 28-year-old Korpatsch, who needed one hour, 52 minutes to get the win.

Ruse got off to a 3-0 lead in the first set, but Korpatsch took control by winning six straight games to close out the set. She converted six of 10 break chances on the day against Ruse, a wild-card entry into the tournament.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

