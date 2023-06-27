Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

WTA roundup: Iga Swiatek wins first grass-court match in 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

WTA roundup: Iga Swiatek wins first grass-court match in 2023

WTA roundup: Iga Swiatek wins first grass-court match in 2023

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 10, 2023 Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

27 Jun 2023 04:54AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

It took World No.1 Iga Swiatek a little time on Monday to acclimate to the grass under her feet in the first round of the Bad Homburg Open. But only a set.

Swiatek, who won the French Open on the clay courts in Paris earlier this month, won her first grass-court match of the season against 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist Tatjana Maria 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 in Bad Homburg, Germany. Swiatek now has a 36-6 record this season.

Swiatek has yet to win a WTA tournament on grass, and she hasn't made it past the Round of 16 on the grass courts in London. In the next round, she will face Switzerland's Jil Teichmann, who beat American Claire Liu in three sets.

Other seeded players to advance were No. 4 Mayar Sherif of Egypt, a three-sets winner over German Anna-Lena Friedsam; No. 5 Bianca Andreescu of Canada, who eliminated Great Britain's Sonay Kartal, also in three sets; and No. 8 Varvara Gracheva of Russia, who topped Romanian Jaqueline Cristian in straight sets.

Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic ousted No. 7 Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Rothesay International

It was a split decision for the American women in Eastbourne, England, with Madison Keys victorious and Shelby Rogers and Lauren Davis eliminated in first-round action.

Keys was a 7-6 (4), 6-4 winner over Tereza Martincova, a lucky loser who got a spot in the main draw when fellow Czech Linda Fruhvirtova withdrew. Qualifier Camila Osorio of Colombia toppled Rogers 6-4, 6-4, and local favorite Jodie Burrage of Great Britain got past Davis 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Also moving on was No. 9 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia, who beat Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine 6-3, 6-1. Next, she will face former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, the champion in Eastbourne in 2017 and 2019.

Pliskova was tied 1-1 and up 3-0 in the third set when Elise Mertens of Belgium retired with a left hip injury.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.