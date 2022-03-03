Logo
WTA roundup: No. 3 seed Viktorija Golubic stages rally in Lyon
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup - Finals - O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic - November 4, 2021 Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in action during her group stage match against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic REUTERS/David W Cerny
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 24, 2022 Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her fourth round match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
03 Mar 2022 02:02PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2022 02:02PM)
No. 3 seed Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland rallied for a 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 win in her first-round match against Japanese alternate Mai Hontama on Wednesday at the Open 6eme Sens Metropole in Lyon, France.

No. 2 seed Sorana Cirstea of Romania advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 7-5 win against Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland. Cirstea will face Hungary's Anna Bondar, who was leading 6-3 when Britain's Katie Boulter retired with an apparent injury to her left leg.

No. 7 seed Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium also reached the quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-4 defeat of Russia's Varvara Gracheva. Russia's Vitalia Diatchenko outlasted Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 in a first-round match.

Abierto GNP Seguros

Second-seeded Leylah Fernandez of Canada was pushed to the end but posted a 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (3) win over China's Qinwen Zheng in the second round at Monterrey, Mexico.

Fernandez finished with a 65 percent to 47 percent edge in first serves put in play, and she saved five of the six break points she faced. Neither player managed a service break in the third set.

Also advancing to the quarterfinals were fourth-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain, fifth-seeded Camila Osorio of Colombia and Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia, all straight-set winners.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

