WTA roundup: Ons Jabeur jolts Danielle Collins in Adelaide

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia overcame an early deficit to record a 7-6 (6), 6-2 win against fourth-seeded Danielle Collins on Tuesday in a first-round match at the Adelaide International in Australia.

Jabeur rallied from a 5-3 deficit in the first set and finished with five aces to dispatch Collins in 90 minutes.

Sixth-seeded Diana Shnaider of Russia had two aces and overcame five double faults in a 6-3, 0-6, 6-0 win over Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

No. 8 seed and defending champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia overcame losing the first four games of her match to secure a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Magdalena Frech of Poland.

Hobart International

Dayana Yastremska of the Ukraine rallied to a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over Katie Volynets in a first-round match in Australia.

Yastremska registered two aces to win the match in 1 hour and 58 minutes.

Second-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium posted a 6-3, 6-1 win over Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain, third-seeded Amanda Anisimova notched a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Daria Saville of Australia, and fourth-seeded Magda Linette of Poland recorded a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 win over Varvara Gracheva of France.

Unseeded Sofia Kenin rallied to a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over fifth-seeded Lulu Sun of New Zealand.

