Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

WTA roundup: Petra Kvitova retires in first round at Charleston
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

WTA roundup: Petra Kvitova retires in first round at Charleston

WTA roundup: Petra Kvitova retires in first round at Charleston
FILE PHOTO: Mar 30, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Petra Kvitova (CZE) hits a backhand against Iga Swiatek (POL)(not pictured) in a women's singles quarterfinal match in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
WTA roundup: Petra Kvitova retires in first round at Charleston
FILE PHOTO: Oct 9, 2021; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Magdalena Frech (POL) pumps her fist after winning a point during her second round match against Karolina Pliskova (CZE) during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
WTA roundup: Petra Kvitova retires in first round at Charleston
FILE PHOTO: Mar 24, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Alize Cornet (FRA) hits a backhand against Alison Riske (USA) (not pictured) in a second round women's singles match in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
WTA roundup: Petra Kvitova retires in first round at Charleston
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 26, 2022 Estonia's Kaia Kanepi in action during her quarter final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Loren Elliott
WTA roundup: Petra Kvitova retires in first round at Charleston
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - WTA 500 - Saint Petersburg Ladies Trophy - Sibur Arena, Saint Petersburg, Russia - February 12, 2022 Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu in action during her semi final match against Greece's Maria Sakkari REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
05 Apr 2022 01:16PM (Updated: 05 Apr 2022 01:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Magdalena Frech of Poland advanced Monday at the Credit One Charleston Open in Charleston, S.C., when No. 11 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic retired during the second set of their first-round match.

Frech led 7-6 (6), 3-2 when the two-time Wimbledon champ retired, reportedly due to a thigh issue. Frech led the first-set tiebreaker 6-2 but lost four straight set points, as Kvitova tied it 6-6 before the Pole finished the job.

No. 12 seed Alize Cornet of France got by American Alycia Parks 6-0, 7-5. No. 15 seed Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. defeated countrywoman Sachia Vickery 6-0, 7-5, and 16th-seeded Shuai Zhang of China was a 6-2, 6-4 winner over American Francesca Di Lorenzo.

Other winners in Charleston included Ukrainians Anhelina Kalinina and Katarina Zavatska, Italian Jasmine Paolini, American Claire Liu, Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova, Hungary's Anna Bondar, Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic and Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway.

In the evening's last two matches, Kaia Kanepi of Estonia rallied past Shelby Rogers of the United States 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-2, and Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania downed Xinyu Wang of China 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Defending champion Veronika Kudermetova of Russia withdrew before the tournament began due to illness.

Copa Colsanitas

Laura Pigossi of Brazil upset fifth-seeded Harmony Tan of France 6-4, 6-3 in the first round at Bogota, Colombia.

Pigossi saved seven of nine break points and broke Tan's serve five times. She won the last three games of the second set, breaking Tan twice, to earn the victory.

Third seed Rebecca Peterson of Sweden defeated Maria Herazo Gonzalez of Colombia 6-4, 6-3. Monday's other winners were Sara Errani and Lucrezia Stefanini of Italy, Tatjana Maria of Germany and Mirjam Bjorklund of Sweden.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us