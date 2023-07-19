WTA roundup: Top seed Bernarda Pera stunned in Budapest

Russian Diana Shnaider cruised to a 6-4, 7-5 victory over No. 1 seed Bernarda Pera of the United States in the first round of the Hungarian Grand Prix on Tuesday in Budapest.

Shnaider saved 7 of 11 break points to dispatch Pera, who couldn't hold leads of 1-0 and 3-1 in the second set. Shnaider did not commit a double fault while tallying four aces.

The No. 2 seed, Shuai Zhang of China, was also eliminated when she retired to Hungarian Amarissa Toth. Ninth-seeded Argentine Nadia Podoroska and Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva, the No. 4 seed, both held off unranked opponents in three sets.

Hungary's Anna Bondar, Italian Fanny Stollar, Russia's Maria Timofeeva, German Tamara Korpatsch and Anna Siskova of the Czech Republic also won their respective matches.

34 Palermo Ladies Open

Russian Erika Andreeva overcame an early deficit to upset sixth-seeded Italian Lucia Bronzetti in the opening round in Italy.

After a 4-6 loss in the opening set, Andreeva took control, winning 6-0 and 6-2 to oust Bronzetti on her native soil. Andreeva racked up seven aces against two double faults, while Bronzetti failed to record an ace and finished with three double faults.

Bronzetti wasn't the only Italian to fall to an unseeded opponent on Tuesday, as Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain earned a 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 victory against No. 4 seed Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Fifth-seeded Jasmine Paolini beat Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands to prevent a third Italian from suffering an upset, but countrywoman Martina Trevisan fell to No. 1 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia in three sets.

Other winners included Colombian Camila Osorio, Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, Russians Tatiana Prozorova and Sofya Lansere, Spaniard Cristina Bucsa, third-seeded Egyptian Mayar Sherif and seventh-seeded American Emma Navarro.

-Field Level Media