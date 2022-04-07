Logo
WTA roundup: Top seeds advance at Charleston
07 Apr 2022 10:19AM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 10:19AM)
The top two seeded players, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Paula Badosa of Spain, earned second-round wins Wednesday in the rain-delayed Credit One Charleston Open in Charleston, S.C.

Sabalenka, the No. 1 seed, defeated American Alison Riske, 7-6 (3), 6-4 in the season's first clay-court event for her first victory since late February. No. 2 seed Badosa advanced with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Hungary's Anna Bondar in the round of 32.

Madison Keys of the U.S., the No. 9 seed who was the 2019 Charleston champion, moved on with 6-3, 6-1 victory over Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway, and sixth-seeded American Jessica Pegula rolled past Jasmine Paolini of Italy, 6-2, 6-1. Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine knocked off the No. 5 seed, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Other winners included third-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, 10th-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, 12th-seeded Alize Cornet of France, 15th-seeded Amanda Anisimova of the United States, Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu, Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova, Estonia's Kaia Kanepi and the United States' Coco Vandeweghe and Claire Liu.

Copa Colsanitas

Tatjana Maria of Germany upset third-seeded Rebecca Peterson of Sweden 6-1, 6-4 in the round of 16 in Bogota, Colombia.

In other matches, Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine defeated Sara Errani of Italy, 6-3, 7-6 (3); Elina Avanesyan of Russia beat Lucrezia Stefanini of Italy, 6-2, 6-2; Laura Pigossi of Brazil ousted Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia, 6-3, 6-2; and Mirjam Bjorklund of Sweden eliminated Yuliana Lizarazo of Colombia, 6-1, 6-4.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

