WTA roundup: Unheralded Fanny Stollar upsets Tatjana Maria in Budapest

Fifth-seeded Tatjana Maria of Germany was ousted in the second round of the Hungarian Grand Prix, stunned by World No. 442 Fanny Stollar on Wednesday in Budapest.

Stollar, a Hungarian playing on home turf, scored a 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (6) victory. She converted six of 16 break chances on the day - none bigger than in the 12th game of the third set when Maria, serving 6-5 for the match, was shut out to send the contest to a tiebreak.

Fourth-seeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan also lost to an unseeded player when American Claire Liu authored a 6-3, 7-6 (8) victory.

It was a match of streaks, with Liu winning the last two games to close out the first set before Putintseva jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second. Liu fought back to win the next six games to take the lead before the set and match eventually was settled via a tiebreak.

Also winning Wednesday were eighth-seeded Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia and Kaja Juvan of Slovenia.

34 Palermo Ladies Open

Qinwen Zheng of China, the second seed, bested France's Diane Parry 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 in the second round in Italy.

Zheng needed two hours, 48 minutes to hold off Parry. Serving at 5-5 of the third set, Parry had an untimely service break, leaving Zheng to serve for the win.

Seventh-seeded Emma Navarro of the United States advanced with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Italy's Camilla Rosatello. Navarro won 85.3 per cent of her first-serve points.

Also moving on was Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain, a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Nuria Brancaccio of Italy. France's Clara Burel topped another Spaniard, Cristina Bucsa, 6-2, 6-4.

