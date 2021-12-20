Logo
WTA says Peng Shuai appearance does not address its concerns
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - First Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2020 China's Peng Shuai in action during the match against Japan's Nao Hibino REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

20 Dec 2021 08:59AM (Updated: 20 Dec 2021 08:58AM)
BEIJING : The Women's Tennis Association said an appearance on Sunday by Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai did not address its concerns about her wellbeing.

Peng said on Sunday that she had never accused anyone of sexually assaulting her, and that a social media post she had made early last month had been misunderstood.

"We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault, which is the issue that gave rise to our initial concern," the WTA said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

