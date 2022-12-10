Wuhan maintain three-point lead after draw with champions Shandong

Wuhan Three Towns drew 1-1 with defending champions Shandong Taishan to maintain their three-point lead over the Chinese Super League title holders at the top of the current standings.

Brazilian Marcao slotted into the bottom corner from the edge of the area to give Wuhan a 19th-minute lead as Pedro Morilla's side looked to extend their advantage at the top.

But Wu Xinghan levelled in the first minute of first half stoppage time at the end of a flowing passing move, the midfielder side-footing past goalkeeper Liu Dianzuo after Cryzan's through ball.

Wuhan have four matches left to play and lead Shandong by three points but the defending champions have a game in hand over last season's China League One winners after their meeting with Meizhou Hakka on Dec. 11 was postponed.

Zhejiang FC remain in third place after a 2-0 win over Meizhou, extending their advantage over fourth-placed Chengdu Rongcheng, who were held to a 0-0 draw by Shanghai Port, to three points.

At the other end of the table, eight-time champions Guangzhou FC moved out of the relegation zone with a 0-0 draw against cross-city rivals Guangzhou City.

The point won moved Zheng Zhi's team up to 15th, one point ahead of Wuhan Yangtze, who lost 1-0 to Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

Wuhan dropped into 16th, the last of the three relegation spots in the 18-team league, ahead of Guangzhou City on goal difference.

Elsewhere, Dalian Pro handed Shanghai Shenhua a 2-1 defeat as Beijing Guoan won 4-0 over already-relegated Hebei FC.

Changchun Yatai beat Shenzhen FC 2-0 and Henan Longmen were held to a 1-1 draw by Tianjin Tigers.