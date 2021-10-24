Wuhan Marathon postponed after COVID-19 surge in China

BEIJING: The Wuhan Marathon, which had been due to take place on Sunday (Oct 24), has been postponed at short notice as worries increase over a COVID-19 resurgence in China ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

China reported 26 new domestic COVID-19 cases on Sunday, in an outbreak that has become latest test of the country's zero-tolerance approach with more than 100 days until the start of the Games.

Authorities have been racing to contain virus infections via mass testing of residents and targeted lockdowns.

But with the rise in cases, organisers of the Wuhan Marathon said in a statement released late last week that they would postpone Sunday's event in the central Chinese city "to prevent the risk of epidemic spread".

The event was expected to have 26,000 participants, taking part in races including a full marathon and half marathon, in the city where coronavirus was first identified towards the end of 2019, state media reported.