Singaporean wrestler Sean Tan wins debut match in WWE

SINGAPORE: Sean Tan, the first Singaporean to perform in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), made his debut on Tuesday (Sep 21).

Tan scored a victory in less than a minute against fellow performer Trey Baxter in a match on WWE's NXT programme.

Donning a red and gold sleeveless coat with a hood and a gold bandana mask, Tan, who used the moniker Dante Chen, strode to the ring to a rousing entrance theme.