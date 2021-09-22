Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Singaporean wrestler Sean Tan wins debut match in WWE
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Singaporean wrestler Sean Tan wins debut match in WWE

Singaporean wrestler Sean Tan wins debut match in WWE

Singaporean wrestler Sean Tan makes his WWE debut billed as Dante Chen on Sep 21, 2021. (Screengrab: YouTube/WWE)

Ian Cheng
Ian Cheng
22 Sep 2021 02:39PM (Updated: 22 Sep 2021 02:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Sean Tan, the first Singaporean to perform in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), made his debut on Tuesday (Sep 21).

Tan scored a victory in less than a minute against fellow performer Trey Baxter in a match on WWE's NXT programme.

Donning a red and gold sleeveless coat with a hood and a gold bandana mask, Tan, who used the moniker Dante Chen, strode to the ring to a rousing entrance theme.

During his entrance, an NXT commentator noted that Tan is the programme's first Singapore-born competitor.

"Welcome, Dante Chen - we have big things in store for you," she said.

Singaporean wrestler Sean Tan makes his WWE debut as Dante Chen on Sep 21, 2021. (Screengrab: YouTube/WWE)
Singaporean wrestler Sean Tan makes his WWE debut as Dante Chen on Sep 21, 2021. (Screengrab: YouTube/WWE)
Singaporean wrestler Sean Tan makes his WWE debut as Dante Chen on Sep 21, 2021. (Screengrab: YouTube/WWE)
Singaporean wrestler Sean Tan makes his WWE debut as Dante Chen on Sep 21, 2021. (Screengrab: YouTube/WWE)

Commenters on the match video posted on YouTube responded positively to Tan's performance, with some noting that it was "surreal" to hear the ring announcer mention Singapore during an entrance.

Related:

Tan, 25, was among a group of recruits from Asia who had reported for training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, earlier this year.

Previously performing as Trexxus in Singapore, Tan began wrestling in February 2012.

The former Singapore Pro Wrestling (SPW) Southeast Asia Champion joined a 2019 WWE tryout in Shanghai alongside fellow Singaporean wrestlers Andruew Tang and Alexis Lee.

Source: CNA/kg

Related Topics

wrestling

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us