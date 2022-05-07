Logo
Wydad Casablanca take big step towards African Champions League final
07 May 2022 11:51PM (Updated: 07 May 2022 11:51PM)
LUANDA : Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca took a giant stride to a place in this season’s African Champions League final as they beat hosts Petro Atletico of Angola 3-1 in their semi-final first leg tie on Saturday.

An own goal from Petro’s Brazilian skipper Tiago Azulao, who deflected a free kick into his own net, and a stunning long-range strike by Wydad captain Yahya Jabrane put the visitors 2-0 up at halftime.

Congo international Guy Carel Mbenza increased the lead in the 68th minute before substitute Job Estevao pulled one back for the home side with a free kick nine minutes from time.

Petro also had midfielder Soares, another of their Brazilian contingent, sent off in the closing stages.

The second leg will be played in Casablanca next Friday and the aggregate winner will meet either Al Ahly of Egypt or Algeria’s Entente Setif in the final on May 29. The venue for the final is still to be decided by the Confederation of African Football.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

