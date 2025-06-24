Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Edition:
Logo

Sport

Wydad coach and team doctor involved in a traffic accident
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Wydad coach and team doctor involved in a traffic accident

Wydad coach and team doctor involved in a traffic accident

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group G - Manchester City v Wydad Casablanca - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 18, 2025, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shakes hands with Wydad Casablanca coach Mohamed Amine Benhachem after the match REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

24 Jun 2025 03:20AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Wydad Casablanca coach Mohamed Amine Benhachem and the team's doctor were involved in a traffic accident in the United States, where the team is participating in the Club World Cup, but have no serious injuries, the Moroccan club said on Monday.

"We would like to inform our fans that a traffic accident occurred this morning in which coach Amine Benhachem was involved in addition to team doctor Dr. Abdelrazak Hefti," Wydad, who are already eliminated from the tournament, said on X.

"Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported, and all those involved are in good health and are receiving the necessary care," the club added.

Wydad, who lost to Manchester City and Juventus, face Al-Ain in the final match of the group stage. Both teams have no points from two matches.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement