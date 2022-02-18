Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Xavi rues missed chances as Barcelona held by Napoli in Europa League
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Xavi rues missed chances as Barcelona held by Napoli in Europa League

Xavi rues missed chances as Barcelona held by Napoli in Europa League

FILE PHOTO: Barcelona's Xavi Hernandez at his farewell event at Auditori 1899 in Nou Camp stadium Barcelona, Spain June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino/File Photo

18 Feb 2022 12:11PM (Updated: 18 Feb 2022 12:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Xavi Hernandez was left to rue his Barcelona side's failure to convert chances as the Spanish giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Napoli in the first leg of their Europa League knockout stage playoff tie on Thursday.

Piotr Zielinski gave Napoli the lead in the 29th minute before Barcelona forward Ferran Torres equalised in the 59th minute from the penalty spot.

Barcelona were on the front foot throughout with their new attacking trio formed by fresh signings Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but the Catalan side missed several chances to turn the match around.

"I'm sad because it makes me angry that (Barcelona) missed so many (chances) because it's a game to, at least win," Xavi said.

"I think that the only thing that we lacked was to convert the chances. We were good in the high press. After going behind, we generated 20 chances and six or seven were very clear.

"(It was) a complete game. The result should be a victory and, being fair, by at least a couple of goals. We played well, but we're competing in the Europa League. This isn't about feelings, it's about results, and the game was excellent."

Barcelona travel to Italy for the second leg on Feb. 24.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us