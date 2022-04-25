Logo
Xavi urges Barcelona to find motivation to finish second in LaLiga
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - April 21, 2022 FC Barcelona coach Xavi REUTERS/Vincent West

25 Apr 2022 12:15PM (Updated: 25 Apr 2022 12:15PM)
Barcelona are a team that are used to finishing in first place but now must find the motivation to ensure they end the season second behind arch rivals Real Madrid in LaLiga, manager Xavi said.

Barca's 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou on Sunday marked the first time the club had lost three straight home games and all but sealed the league for rivals Real Madrid.

Real Madrid now need only one point from their last five games to secure the title, while Barcelona are second on 63 points, level with Sevilla.

Barcelona were also eliminated from the Europa League earlier this month.

"We were all fired up with the great run in the league and the Europa League," Xavi told reporters.

"I understand it's not as motivating for the fans and players to fight for second place. But we have to be in the Champions League, we want to hear the Champions League music next season.

"There is a lot at stake. In Barcelona's history it's about coming first, but we have to understand and motivate ourselves to finish second."

Barca next host Mallorca on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

