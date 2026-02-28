Xhaka the key as Sunderland snap losing streak

BOURNEMOUTH, England, Feb 28 : Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris hailed the return of his captain Granit Xhaka from injury after the Swiss midfielder helped halt a three-match losing streak in Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Bournemouth.

Xhaka missed five games with an ankle injury, sitting out defeats by West Ham United, Arsenal and Liverpool, and made only a late substitute appearance in a 3-1 loss to Fulham on his return.

Back in the starting lineup, he wasted little time reasserting himself - marshalling the midfield, barking instructions and nudging teammates into position as Sunderland kept Bournemouth at bay until Evanilson's superb equaliser.

"It's important (Xhaka's return) because he sets the tone. He's a good player, first of all. So in this position, the number six, when you have a player of this quality, it helps definitely," Le Bris told TNT Sports.

"He's really composed. For the confidence of the young lads, I think it's important. He can set the tone as well, the standards. So he's so important for us."

Xhaka's appearance was cut short after Tyler Adams caught the Sunderland skipper on his ankle, earning a yellow card.

Clearly in pain, Xhaka was withdrawn in the 76th minute as Sunderland held on for a point and defender Dan Ballard underlined the captain's influence.

"We've missed him of late and we've had our toughest run of the season," Ballard told BBC.

"To have a natural leader like that come into the team is great. It was important to bounce back. I think we've done that today.

"They (Bournemouth) put you under pressure all game. It's a tough place to come so we can be proud of the performance today."