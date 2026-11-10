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Xhaka out of Swiss Nations League squad due to calf injury
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Xhaka out of Swiss Nations League squad due to calf injury

Xhaka out of Swiss Nations League squad due to calf injury
Soccer Football - Premier League - Sunderland v Chelsea - Stadium of Light, Sunderland, Britain - November 8, 2026 Sunderland's Granit Xhaka reacts after sustaining an injury and before being substitued off Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Xhaka out of Swiss Nations League squad due to calf injury
Soccer Football - Premier League - Sunderland v Chelsea - Stadium of Light, Sunderland, Britain - November 8, 2026 Sunderland's Granit Xhaka reacts after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Xhaka out of Swiss Nations League squad due to calf injury
Soccer Football - Premier League - Sunderland v Chelsea - Stadium of Light, Sunderland, Britain - November 8, 2026 Sunderland's Granit Xhaka walks off the pitch after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Scott Heppell
10 Nov 2026 04:48AM
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Nov 9 : Switzerland's Granit Xhaka will miss his side's final two Nations League Group B1 games with Slovenia and Scotland after suffering a calf injury, the Swiss FA announced on Monday. 

The 34-year-old midfielder had been restored to Murat Yakin's squad after missing the October clashes with Scotland, Slovenia and North Macedonia after admitting to obtaining a forged COVID-19 vaccination certificate in 2022. 

However, the Swiss team said that Xhaka, who has played 152 times for his country, had been injured and would not feature in the upcoming games against Slovenia in Maribor on Friday and at home to Scotland in St. Gallen on Monday. 

"Granit Xhaka has to withdraw from the Swiss national team camp due to a calf injury," a team statement said.

Source: Reuters
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