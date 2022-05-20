Singapore's Alvin Woo wins historic xiangqi gold at 31st SEA Games

HANOI: Singapore's Alvin Woo clinched a historic gold medal for Singapore on Friday (May 20) as he won the xiangqi (Chinese chess) men's standard singles event.
This is Singapore's first gold in the sport and the first time xiangqi has featured at the Games.
Woo, who is Singapore's eight-time national xiangqi champion, beat Cambodia's Hok Kung in round 7 of the event to confirm his gold.
He did not lose a game in the seven rounds of the competition.
Singapore's Ngo Lan Huong also clinched bronze in the women's standard singles event on Friday.
Earlier in the Games, Woo and Low Yi Hao also clinched a bronze medal in the rapid team event after Singapore beat Thailand 2-0.
Speaking to CNA, Woo said he hopes his win will help to raise the profile of xiangqi in Singapore and encourage more people to pick it up.
"I would say it’s not totally unexpected and I’m very happy that I did get gold, especially when it’s the first time Xiangqi is being featured in the Games," he added.
"So it plays a very special meaning in my heart."