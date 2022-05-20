Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Singapore's Alvin Woo wins historic xiangqi gold at 31st SEA Games
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Singapore's Alvin Woo wins historic xiangqi gold at 31st SEA Games

Singapore's Alvin Woo wins historic xiangqi gold at 31st SEA Games

Alvin Woo participating in the rapid team event earlier in the 31st SEA Games. (Photo SportSG/Dyan Tjhia)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
20 May 2022 12:49PM (Updated: 20 May 2022 01:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI: Singapore's Alvin Woo clinched a historic gold medal for Singapore on Friday (May 20) as he won the xiangqi (Chinese chess) men's standard singles event.

This is Singapore's first gold in the sport and the first time xiangqi has featured at the Games.

Woo, who is Singapore's eight-time national xiangqi champion, beat Cambodia's Hok Kung in round 7 of the event to confirm his gold.

He did not lose a game in the seven rounds of the competition.

Singapore's Ngo Lan Huong also clinched bronze in the women's standard singles event on Friday. 

Related:

Earlier in the Games, Woo and Low Yi Hao also clinched a bronze medal in the rapid team event after Singapore beat Thailand 2-0.

Speaking to CNA, Woo said he hopes his win will help to raise the profile of xiangqi in Singapore and encourage more people to pick it up.

"I would say it’s not totally unexpected and I’m very happy that I did get gold, especially when it’s the first time Xiangqi is being featured in the Games," he added.

"So it plays a very special meaning in my heart."

Source: CNA/mt(gs)

Related Topics

SEA Games 2021

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us