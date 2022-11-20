Logo
Yadav powers India to 191-6 despite Southee hat-trick
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Asian Cup - India v Hong Kong - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - August 31, 2022 India's Suryakumar Yadav reacts REUTERS/Christopher Pike

20 Nov 2022 04:55PM (Updated: 20 Nov 2022 04:55PM)
Veteran New Zealand bowler Tim Southee claimed a hat-trick but Suryakumar Yadav's blistering hundred powered India to a commanding 191-6 in the second Twenty20 International at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Southee dismissed Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar in successive deliveries in the final over of the Indian innings for his second hat-trick in T20 internationals having achieved the feat against Pakistan in 2010.

Yadav remained unbeaten after a 51-ball 111, his second hundred in T20 Internationals, which contained seven sixes and 11 fours.

The first T20 of the three-match series was washed out without a ball being bowled in Wellington.

Source: Reuters

