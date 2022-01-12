Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Yadav, Saini added to India's ODI squad for South Africa series
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Yadav, Saini added to India's ODI squad for South Africa series

Yadav, Saini added to India's ODI squad for South Africa series

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - India v Australia - India team practice session - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 03/03/17 - India's Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin bowl in the nets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

12 Jan 2022 08:39PM (Updated: 12 Jan 2022 08:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

India off-spinner Jayant Yadav and fast bowler Navdeep Saini have been added to the squad for the upcoming one-day international series in South Africa, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday.

Yadav will replace Washington Sundar, who has been ruled out of the three-match series after testing positive for COVID-19 during their camp in Bengaluru. He was due to travel to Cape Town on Wednesday.

The ODI series is due to be played from Jan. 19-23 after the three-test series. The test series is level at 1-1 after India won the first match by 113 runs before South Africa bounced back to claim the second by seven wickets.

Saini has been added to the ODI squad as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury that he sustained in the second test, the BCCI added.

India will be captained by KL Rahul in the ODI series.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us