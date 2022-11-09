Logo
Yakin names experienced Swiss squad for World Cup
Yakin names experienced Swiss squad for World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group B - Switzerland v Czech Republic - Kybun Park, St. Gallen, Switzerland - September 27, 2022 Switzerland coach Murat Yakin applauds fans before the match REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

09 Nov 2022 07:10PM (Updated: 09 Nov 2022 07:10PM)
Switzerland coach Murat Yakin will lean on experience at the World Cup in Qatar, naming on Wednesday several veterans, including Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, in a 26-man squad for this month's tournament.

"We were spoiled for choice in some positions," Yakin said in a statement.

"Many players have delivered convincing performances in recent weeks and months. But in the end I had to limit myself to 26 names. I'm convinced that these 26 players can always help us to achieve our goals."

Switzerland open their World Cup campaign in Qatar against Cameroon on Nov. 24 and also face Brazil and Serbia in Group G.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Yann Sommer, Jonas Omlin, Philipp Kohn

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Eray Comert, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Silvan Widmer, Ricardo Rodriguez, Edimilson Fernandes

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer, Xherdan Shaqiri, Renato Steffen, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Fabian Frei, Remo Freuler, Noah Okafor, Fabian Rieder, Ardon Jashari

Forwards: Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas, Djibril Sow, Haris Seferovic, Christian Fassnacht

Source: Reuters

