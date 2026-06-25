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Yakin rings the changes for Swiss showdown with Canada
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Yakin rings the changes for Swiss showdown with Canada

Yakin rings the changes for Swiss showdown with Canada

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Switzerland Press Conference - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada - June 23, 2026 Switzerland coach Murat Yakin arrives for the press conference REUTERS/Albert Gea

25 Jun 2026 01:52AM
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VANCOUVER, June 24 : Switzerland coach Murat Yakin made four changes in his starting team for their World Cup group match at BC Place and Canada's Jesse Marsch made two switches in midfield following the broken leg suffered by Ismael Kone against Qatar.  

• Johan Manzambi and Djibril Sow replace Michel Aebischer and Fabian Rieder in Swiss midfield

• Luca Jaquez slots in to Swiss defence instead of Silvan Widmer

• Ruben Vargas replaces Dan Ndoye up front for Switzerland

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• Canada's Ismael Kone and Stephen Eustaquio are replaced by Mathieu Choiniere and Nathan Saliba

• Canada's Marsch says Alphonso Davies fit to play, he starts on the bench

Lineups: 

Switzerland: Gregor Kobel; Luca Jaquez, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Johan Manzambi, Djibril Sow; Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas.

Canada: Maxime Crepeau, Alistair ​Johnston, Luc ​De Fougerolles, ⁠ Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea; Mathieu Choiniere , Nathan Saliba; Ali Ahmed; Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David, ​Cyle Larin.

Source: Reuters
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